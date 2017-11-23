Llanidloes slip up as Llanrug roll on

LLANIDLOES Town hit back to force extra-time before Welsh Alliance side Llanrug United sealed their progress at Victoria Avenue.

The Gwynedd side enjoyed a dream start and led inside the opening 10 minutes with Jon Sadler squaring for Alan Owen to slot past goalkeeper Aaron Warwick.

United doubled their lead on 33 minutes with David Williams lashing home through a crowded goalmouth after the Daffodils failed to clear an Owen shot.

However the hosts were back in the tie five minutes later with Ed Clarke reducing the arrears with an unstoppable 25 yard drive beyond Dylan Roberts.

The tie hung in the balance throughout the second-half but the home side snatched the all important equaliser with seven minutes remaining through Josh Matthews’ free-kick.

Llanrug were stung into action and regained the initiative at the start of extra-time with Luke Phillips heading home an Eifion Williams cross before settling the outcome with Sadler netting an extra-time brace.

LLANIDLOES: Warwick, G Owen, J Evans, H Clarke, Reynolds, E Clarke, Savage, A Owen, G Clarke, R Evans, Hartrick. Subs: Lewis. K Williams, Matthews, J Evans