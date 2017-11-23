Irvine fires Guilsfield to Port win

GUILSFIELD held firm to take three points in a battling display at Porthmadog to maintain their climb up the table.

An open start to the contest saw Josh Banks test Guils goalkeeper Andy Wycherley with Julian Williams also lashing wide for the hosts early on.

The villagers also tested their range with Jake Cook dragging wide from 18 yards before goalkeeper Richard Harvey was forced to tip Andy Ford’s volley over the bar.

Sion Bradley forced Wycherley into action before Joe Chaplin’s shot was deflected wide as Porthmadog looked to turn the screw before half-time.

However on the stroke of the interval the Guils went ahead with Cook converting a penalty after being brought down in the area by Tomos Emlyn.

The second-half saw Porthmadog on top but struggling to penetrate a well drilled Guilsfield defence which ensured Chaplin forced to survive on scraps.

On 66 minutes the Guils capitalised on a loose ball as Louis Irvine galloped half the length of the field to slot past Harvey and give the Guils a healthy lead.

Porthmadog laid siege to the Guils goal with Wycherley pushing away a Williams free-kick before an almighty goalmouth scramble led to Josh Banks reducing the arrears after the villagers failed to clear Bradley’s corner.

With seconds remaining a 25 yard blast from Iddon Price forced an outstanding save from Wycherley as the Guils celebrated three hard earned points.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley, Richards (G Jones), Rogers, Litchfield, James, Cook, Ford, Irvine (Weetman), Cathrall, Jenkins. Sub: Leonard.