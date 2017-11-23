Evans on target as Stags prevail over the Polecats

JOEL Evans scored the only goal of the game as Brecon Northcote held out to complete a 1-0 victory at home to Penybont United.

Meanwhile Builth Wells remain unbeaten at the top of the second division table after a double from Jamie McIlroy and Harry Bastable strike earned the Bulls a 3-0 derby win at Talgarth Town.

Llansantffraid Village continue to lead the pursuit with a 4-0 win at home to Abermule secured by a Wayne Austin double and goals from Rob Carruthers and Nathan Prodger.

Jack Biggs also netted twice as Hay St Marys maintained their own challenge with a 3-1 win at home to Newbridge after Josh Wisniewski’s goal was cancelled out by Aeron Powell.

Dolgellau Athletic maintained their own ascent with goals from Dion Jones, Sion Lloyd and Dominic Thomas cancelling out a Robbie Hartshorn strike in a 3-1 win at Cae Marian.

Meanwhile Aberystwyth University’s home clash with Dyffryn Banw was postponed.