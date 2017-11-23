Draper strike puts Saints back on top of the table

GREG Draper scored the only goal as TNS returned to the top of the JD Welsh Premier with victory at Llandudno on Friday.

The Saints were made to toil for the points against a Llandudno side now under the management of Iwan Williams.

Simon Spender forced home goalkeeper Dave Roberts into action inside the opening two minutes before Sam Hart lashed wide at the other end.

Llandudno enjoyed a early possession but were stung on 29 minutes when Ryan Brobbel’s free-kick came back off the woodwork with Draper following up to net.

TNS could have doubled their lead before half-time only for Ryan Leak to fire just wide from 25 yards after a surging run from deep.

TNS looked to put the game to bed with Aeron Edwards heading a Chris Marriott corner onto the bar in the opening minutes of the second-half.

Roberts kept the hosts in the game with a fine save at the second attempt to deny Draper his second on the hour.

Referee Mark Petch enraged the home faithful by rejecting two strong penalty appeals in the last 10 minutes as Llandudno laid siege to the Saints goal.

Despite being under the cosh for much of the second-half the visitors almost doubled their lead with three minutes remaining with Alex Darlington’s shot cleared off the line by James Joyce.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Rawlinson, Leak, Marriott, Seargeant (Darlington), Brobbel, Draper (Fletcher), Mullan, Holland, Edwards. Subs: Jones, Roberts, Clark, Parry

Att – 314