Bluebirds lose late as Rhyl snatch win

CAERSWS lost out to a last minute goal in a thrilling clash at home to Rhyl.

The Lilywhites arrived in Mid Wales without a recognised goalkeeper due to injury with player-manager Mark Connolly donning the No1 jersey.

Elliot Jones and Steve Blenkinsop went close for Caersws before Rhyl led through a controversial 21st minute penalty.

Tom Walsh’ shot was blocked by Lance Jones with a penalty awarded and duly dispatched by Stewart Carroll.

Caersws were level within a minute with Blenkinsop and Luke Sherbon linking to release Craig Harris to net.

Rhyl restored their advantage of the stroke of half-time with Danny Holland on target from close range despite offside protests from the hosts..

Once again the Bluebirds hit back and two minutes into the second-half the villagers were back on terms with Elliot Jones volleying home.

Tony Davies twice went close while Jason Jefferies and Tom Walsh also tried their luck as Rhyl pressed.

The match looked to be heading for a draw when substitute Tom Rowlands won the day with a looping finish under the bar in the last seconds of the game.

CAERSWS: D Jones , Parr, P Jones, E Jones, Ry Davies, G Jones, Rh Davies, L Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Harris. Subs: Hughes-Jones, Samuel, Savage, G Evans, McPhee