Berriew lose at the last to Brymbo

BERRIEW’S Welsh Trophy dreams were dashed as Zak Clarke’s late goal secured Brymbo’s victory at the Talbot Field.

A tight first-half ended goalless with Billy New denied by home goalkeeper Harry Wilkinson while also heading onto the woodwork for the Wrexham side.

Chances were sparse for the hosts but Berriew should have led just after the break when Richard Davies rounded goalkeeper Chris Mullen only to steer his shot onto the post from six yards.

However the hosts needed Wilkinson to keep Brymbo at bay with John White and Clarke both denied by the ex-Welshpool Town goalkeeper in the final stages.

Davies fired another warning shot in the opening minutes of extra-time with his 20 yard free-kick rocking the woodwork.

Brymbo also threatened with Jordan Jones latching onto New's cross only to be denied by the offside flag as the tie looked destined to go to penalties.

However with five minutes remaining Clarke burst from midfield to finally break the deadlock.

Berriew laid siege on the visitors goal with Matt Mumford spurning a last gasp chance in injury-time as Brymbo held out to claim a place in the next round.

BERRIEW: Wilkinson, Pearce, Bowers, Stephens, Mumford, Carroll, Rogers, M Jones, R Davies, Seliaerts, Vickers. Subs: G Davies, A Jones, Greatorex, Slack