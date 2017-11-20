Points means more than goals to Wrexham AFC striker Chris Holroyd

POINTS mean more than goals to modest matchwinner Chris Holroyd who was instrumental in Wrexham’s latest win.

Leading scorer Holroyd took his tally for the season to six goals with a brace in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Ebbsfleet United at The Racecourse.

It was the second home game in a row that Holroyd scored two goals – he also stuck twice in the 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient – and the result moved Wrexham up to second place, just one point behind National League leaders Dover Athletic.

And it was maintaining the promotion challenge with three points that mattered more to Holroyd, who joined Wrexham from Macclesfield Town in the summer, than being the goal hero.

“It was nice to score but the most important thing was to win,” said Holroyd.

“I thought we controlled the game well which we haven’t really done some home games so that was pleasing.

“And we got the second goal which made it a bit less tense for us at the end.

“I have always said it is a team game, whether it is me scoring or anyone else. Three points is more important to me.”

Holroyd opened the scoring in the 28th minute when he converted Kevin Roberts’ cross and the striker was adamant his shot crossed the line as goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore’s protests fell on deaf ears.

“They are always going to say that but it was over the line,” said Holroyd.

“It fell to me nicely in the box and I just lost my footing. The goalkeeper has gone the wrong way, it has gone into the ground and luckily it has gone over the line.”

Wrexham made sure of the victory in the second half after Holroyd converted a penalty – the Reds’ first spot-kick of the season – when he was brought down in the area by Chris Bush.

Again, there was controversy surrounding referee Peter Gibbons’ decision to award a penalty but Holroyd said: “All I can do is give the referee a decision to make there.

“I just tried to get at them in the box and he gave a penalty. I think we are due one, we have not had one all year.”

Wrexham entertain strugglers Solihull Moors tomorrow and picking up another win would mean more to Holroyd than adding to his goal tally.

“Promotion is the target for me, I have said that all along,” added Holroyd.

“That is what I look towards, getting promoted with Wrexham.”

Manager Dean Keates was delighted with the result, making it two successive wins on the back of Wrexham’s cross border derby victory at Chester in the previous outing.

“I thought the right team won,” said Keates, who has seen Wrexham lose just once in 15 league games. “But full credit, Ebbsfleet are a decent team.

“They had only lost three times and you could see why. They were organised and they make you work.

“We are over the moon. It is three points, it is done and we will get ready for Solihull on Tuesday.”