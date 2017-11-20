Former Rhyl boss Niall McGuinness takes over at Flint Town United

FORMER Rhyl manager Niall McGuinness has been appointed as the new manager of Flint Town United.

The well-respected coach takes over the struggling Silkmen with immediate effect, and he will take charge for the first time when they travel to Gresford Athletic on Saturday.

McGuinness resigned from his post at the Lilies following a disappointing start to the Huws Gray Alliance season after their relegation from the JD Welsh Premier League, in addition to a shock exit from the Welsh Cup at the hands of Llandudno Albion.

Since his departure Mark Connolly has overseen a huge turnaround in fortunes at the Corbett Sports Stadium, and the Lilywhites are now in fifth spot thanks to a 3-2 win at Caersws on Saturday.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Flint Town United. After meeting with the board and management team it was a move I knew was right for me and I’m really looking forward to working with Aden Shannon and the rest of the staff and the players.

“Flint is a big football club with a great youth structure and passionate people looking to push the club in the right direction with the ultimate aim being to become a Welsh Premier League team. They have a terrific fan base and it will be great to see them on Saturday at Gresford.

“I am hoping I can bring success to the football club alongside Aden and create something for the future. I am looking forward to meeting everyone this week and getting started in the role.

“I would also like to thank the chairman, the board and Aden for giving me the opportunity and, as always, I will put my heart & soul into the role for Flint Town United.”

McGuinness inherits a squad that have underachieved significantly so far this term, and they currently find themselves in 11th position in the standings.