Caernarfon Town extend Huws Gray Alliance lead with Holywell Town win

CAERNARFON Town extended their advantage at the Huws Gray Alliance summit after a 4-2 win over Holywell Town.

The Canaries are now five points clear in their quest for promotion after Airbus Broughton suffered defeat at Denbigh Town, and they now have a short break before their highly anticipated JD Welsh Cup tie against Barry Town United on December 3.

Manager Sean Eardley, said: “It was extremely tough as Holywell play with a lot of heart and spirt and I said we had to match that. We went in with a game plan and did it throughout the game and created number of opportunities.

“I wanted us to open a bit of daylight and really pleased for the lads as they all put in a massive shift.

“The early goals certainly helped us and it did change the game. Holywell had to come at us then and they caused us a few problems, and even at 2-1 I said at half-time we still had something to hold on to.

“We changed the formation to counteract their threat and thought Jamie (Breese) and Jay (Gibbs) were absolutely outstanding.

“I want the players to enjoy their time off before the cup game as they have to do a lot of travelling, and the hard work starts with us ready for when they come back in to training.”

Defender Rhys Roberts got the Cofis off to a flyer with a header on seven minutes, before they doubled their advantage on nine when Clive Williams bundled the ball past Mike Jones.

Former Town favourite Steve Lewis got the Wellmen back into the contest with a close range finish on 11 minutes, but ex-Holyhead Hotspur Roberts popped up after the break to restore their cushion.

Back came Jonny Haseldin’s men and the reduced the arrears again on 72 minutes when Sam Jones converted from the spot after Lewis had been felled in the box.

The Cofis were handed a penalty of their own on 77 minutes which Jay Gibbs converted, and despite the same player missing a spot kick late on they held on for a crucial victory.