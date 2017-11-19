Caernarfon Town reveal ambitious plans for 3G pitch

CAERNARFON Town have revealed ambitious plans to install a 3G surface at The Oval.

The club announced the two-phase project in a statement on Friday, which will also see the ground be brought up to meet UEFA standards.

A statement said: “We have moved forward considerably in recent years, with the introduction of a highly respected and fully-accredited academy and also a thriving Football in the Community project having given us a prominent role within the area that we are very proud of.

However, the lack of appropriate playing and training facilities has been a major problem in Caernarfon for a number of years and, with the increasing demand for all-weather, all-year surfaces, not just by the club but amongst the community, we believe this will be the perfect way forward for us whilst also meeting the demands of the town itself.

“It is our intention that the facility will be made available to the local community, for various sporting and physical activities, not just football.”

They also revealed that a topographical survey has been undertaken and costings have also been obtained in relation to the development, with a full business and action plan to be made public by the end of the year.

A consultation period will now take place between club officials, stakeholders, fans and members of the community before the plan is finalised.

“Introducing a 3G pitch to the Oval is considered essential to the long term sustainability of the club and we hope that it will enable us to continue to grow in the future and make the people of the town and its area proud of its football club,” the statement added.