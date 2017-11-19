Bangor City back in JD Welsh Premier League title picture with Connah's Quay win

BANGOR City sent out a warning to their JD Welsh Premier League title rivals with a 2-0 win at Connah’s Quay.

The Citizens are now back in the championship picture following their third victory in succession, and manager Kevin Nicholson was full of praise for his side as they look to keep their recent resurgence going at home to Bala Town on Friday (7.45pm).

He said: “The players were clear with the messages given beforehand and carried out the information very well on the pitch. We were excellent in the first 25 minutes before their sending off. Our pressing was very good, and we were purposeful in possession.

“We scored two very good goals and thoroughly deserved the lead, and should and could have easily been out of sight by half time which would of made it even more comfortable for us in the second half.

“In the second half we kept possession well but sometimes it can be more difficult as the opposition are thinking of limiting the damage at that point. The clean sheet was pleasing as it was our first for a while and the win made it our third in a row.

“We just need to keep focusing on the next game and continue picking up the points on a consistent basis. It’s very tight at the top and there’s a long way to go for each team.

“We played very well last night but there are still areas moving forward that we can improve on to become an even better side. We have players coming back from injury as well now which will make us even stronger.”

The away side got their reward for a positive opening on 18 minutes when in-form player Dean Rittenberg found the net, and things got even better on 25 when Stephen Hewitt unleashed a free-kick into the corner.

Andy Morrison’s side made things more difficult for themselves when skipper George Horan received a red card after he brought down Luke Wall for a penalty, which Lawrence Wilson blazed over the bar.

Despite this City saw out the game in comfortable fashion to move level on points with the Nomads.