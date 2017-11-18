Prestatyn Town pick up first away win at Carmarthen Town

PRESTATYN Town picked up their first JD Welsh Premier League away win of the season after a stunning 3-0 success at Carmarthen Town.

The Seasiders turned in a memorable display against their relegation rivals to move out of the bottom two, and manager Neil Gibson will be hoping for further success on Friday night when they entertain derby rivals Llandudno (7.45pm).

The away side came out with a supreme sense of intent and they went ahead on five minutes when forward Ben Maher opened the scoring after he latched on to a quick free-kick from Connor Shackleton.

This provoked the Old Gold into life soon after, but they failed to convert the two chances that came their way and there was another set-back on the half hour mark when Jordan Knott was sent off for a robust challenge on Zyacc Edwards.

Maher and Edwards had chances immediately following the restart for Town, who finally doubled their tally on 68 minutes when Alec Williams reacted first to a scuffed clearance to drill into the net.

Despite enjoying the majority of possession throughout the second period, they did not wrap up the points until four minutes from time when the away side notched a deserved third when substitute Jack Higgins steered home from close range after fine approach play from the brother tandem of Noah and Zebb Edwards.

Next up for the Seasiders are a Llandudno side that have failed to win their first two games under new manager Iwan Williams, who recently replaced long-serving boss Alan Morgan.

They come into the game on the back of a spirited 1-0 loss at home to The New Saints of Oswestry Town, and a large crowd is expected at the Motion Finance Stadium.

The first meeting between the two sides finished 2-2 thanks to a late Lee Thomas leveller for the hosts.