Cymru Alliance Previews: Holywell braced for tough run of fixtures

Holywell Town boss John Haseldin says his side are braced for a torrid run of fixtures between now and the end of the year.

Tomorrow’s clash at Caernarfon Town is the first of five away games in Town’s next seven scheduled games.

A goalless draw at Guilsfield saw the Wellmen slip to fourth in the table and Haseldin insist his side have a battle on their hands to retain that lofty position.

“It’s a tough run of games that puts us up against all of the strongest teams in this league.

“What we have to avoid is a repeat of last year when we hit a poor run of form and it took us a while to put things right.

“We dropped a lot of points, which ultimately cost us a league position or two at the end of the season.

“We need to be fully focused on preventing that from happening again.”

Haseldin is wary of the threat posed by free-scoring Caernarfon and was unsurprised by their impressive fightback against Airbus.

“They’re well capable of doing that” he added.

“When you’re bringing the likes of Jay Gibbs and Gareth Edwards off the bench, who are Welsh Premier quality players, they’re going to hurt you.”

Central defender Gareth Sudlow misses the game through suspension, while Matty Harvey and Steve Thomas also miss out.

Steve Halliwell has targeted six points from Gresford Athletic’s next two games starting with tomorrow’s home clash against Ruthin.

A resurgent Atheltic side have overcome their slow start to the campaign and are steadily climbing the table after taking 14 points from their last seven games.

And the emphatic 7-1 win at Llanduno Junction last weekend has left Halliwell with a selection headache for the Ruthin clash.

He said: “Before Llandudno we looked at the fixtures and I’d told the players I wanted nine points from our next three games.

“We were excellent up there and seeing Obi (Anuoro) grab a hat-trick was great for us and for him.

“To be fair there’s a lot of quality throughout this squad and we’re seeing that now.

“But when you’re rotating your starting eleven regularly and everyones’s performing, it’s difficult to leave players out.

“So it’s nice to be able to look over your shoulder at a strong bench with quality in every position.

“Ruthin have had a decent start but we’re looking to turn them over and overtake them in the league this weekend.”

With no new injuries to contend with, Halliwell could recall Tom Freeman into midfield after he was an unused sub against Llandudno.

Flint Town United will come up against an ‘unpredictable’ Holyhead Hotspur side tomorrow, according to Aden Shannon.

Only three points separate eighth-placed Hotspur from Flint in 10th , and interim Silkmen boss Shannon sees similarities between the two clubs.

He said: “They’re a difficult team to play against, but it’s an away day I always enjoy.

“There’s a good set-up with some good people there, with the likes of Daz (assistant manager Darren Garmey) and they’re always sell-supported.

“We’re quite similar like that and their results have been a bit up and down like ours have.

“They’re probably in a bit of a dip right now with one win in five, but they’re still a very capable side on their day.

“But we didn’t get the result we deserved against Rhyl last week and we want to put that right with a win.”

Shannon admits he will be travelling ‘light’ for the game with Richie Foulkes, Ieuan Hughes, Chris Li, Andy Brown and Joe Palmer all unavailable.

Martin Ford insists the feel-good factor has returned to his struggling Queen's Park side following a three-week fixture break.

The Caia Park outfit have struggled in their maiden season in the Alliance with one victory in 11 league games.

Their last outing, a 9-2 hammering at Porthmadog on October 28, was their heaviest defeat of the campaign to date.

But Ford’s rejuvenated Park side head to Penrhyncoch tomorrow replete with several new signings and a swell of new-found optimism.

“It’s been a really positive and busy time for the club and a chance for us to recharge the batteries a bit” said Ford.

“As well as bringing in some really decent signings to strengthen the squad, it feels as though the confidence is returning among the players again.

“We’ve played a couple of friendlies against our reserves side and I think that’s restored some confidence in front of goal and everyone’s raring to go again.

“This is a big three weeks ahead for us, with three games against clubs around us in the table.

“We want to be coming back from Penrhyncoch with a result and hopefully this can be a big turning point in our season.”

New signings Tristan Wagner, plus Shaun and Jordan Cartwright are in contention for Park along with newly-signed goalkeeper Richard Choudary.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Porthmadog host Guilsfield tomorrow, while Rhyl visit Caersws.