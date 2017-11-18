Clwyd League: Kinmel Bay back on top after Bro Cernyw rout

KINMEL Bay are back on top of the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division after a resounding 4-1 win at Bro Cernyw.

Leon Field’s side got off to an impressive start and were rewarded when veteran playmaker Ashley Wood found the net on 14 minutes, before Ben Cawley double their advantage following a period of prolonged pressure on 20.

The rampant visitors notched another on 22 minutes when Kieran Ellis finished well, and the same player was on hand to round off a sensational first half with his second of the afternoon on 43.

Despite Jac Parry netting a consolation for the hosts after the break on 55 minutes, Bay saw out the remainder of the contest with minimal fuss, and they are now one point clear of Llansanna who relinquished top spot with a shock 2-0 reverse at Y Glannau.

Adam Hall got the home side off to a flyer on 22 minutes, with Sannan missing a host of chances to get back into the contest before Mark Jones’ effort on 89 sealed the tie.

A brace from the prolific Adam Cassidy was the highlight of Rhyl Rovers’ 3-2 derby triumph over Rhyl Youth, while Cieran Jones also hit two for Cerrigydrudion in their 3-1 victory over Machno United.

The impressive Andy Campbell fired a hat-trick for Division One leaders Llandudno Athletic, who extended their unbeaten campaign with a 6-1 home rout over Betws-y-Coed, and they maintain their one-point cushion over Llandudno Amateurs following their 2-0 success at St Asaph City Reserves.

Goals from the in-form pair of Jordan Belham (2) and Martin King gave third placed Rhuddlan Town a 3-0 win over Rhos United, with two efforts apiece from Kieran Kendrick and David Wilkins were the catalyst behind Henllan’s 5-1 romp at rivals Denbigh Development.

Hapless Hope Wanderers remain at the foot of the standings after suffering a heavy 5-1 reverse to Llanrwst United Reserves.