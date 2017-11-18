Caersws set for battle against resurgent Rhyl

CAERSWS welcome a resurgent Rhyl to the Recreation Ground on Saturday (2.30).

The Lilywhites arrive in Mid Wales having turned around their season since Marl Connolly succeeded Niall McGuinness last month while the Bluebirds continue to languish near the foot of the table.

However manager Graham Evans has backed his side to build on last week’s hard earned point at Ruthin and finally end a woeful run of home form.

Evans said: “The lads showed last week that that if they are prepared to roll their sleeves up and work for each other that we can and will match anyone.

“It’s about time we started doing that at home so am looking again for a positive reaction this week.”

Defender Gavin Samuel is added to the squad following his return from illness but new signing Lewis Coyle has departed without the ex-Rhyl utility player as much as kicking a ball for the villagers.

Evans said: “We signed Lewis a month ago but international clearance took four weeks to come through and he has since returned to Australia so that is disappointing.”

Penrhyncoch will look to bounce back after their defeat at Porthmadog with struggling Queens Park visiting Cae Baker.

Manager Gari Lewis said: “It’s a vital game but I don’t want to put too much pressure on us. We will prepare and hope to get some injured lads fit.

“The table’s tight, if we can pick up three points, it will put us in a good place but Queens Park will be scrapping for their lives.”

Striker Nashawn Blake and midfielder Rob Murfet return to contention but the Roosters are sweating on the fitness of strikers Steff Davies and Jonny Evans as well as defender Jon Foligno.

Guilsfield make the trip to Porthmadog with manager Nathan Leonard backing his side to continue their impressive run.

“I am happy with the performance and committments of the lads,” said Leonard. “We dominated a lot of the second-half against Holywell last week but they defended superbly.

“It's another tough game at Porthmadog and I cannot remember the last easy game we had in this league.

“They are one of the best footballing sides in the league so we will have to be at our best if we are to get the three points.”

Defender Sam Lichfield returns from suspension but striker and top scorer Asa Hamilton remains on the sidelines.