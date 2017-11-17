Bedford crowned Nations Cup champ

THE Newtown Pool League toasted its Nations Cup champions this week.

Brecon based Wayne Jones, who competes for Llanbadarn, was crowned senior singles champion while the up and coming Cole Bedford of Newtown celebrated the under 23s singles title.

The league was further represented in the European finals by Machynlleth pair Carl Clarke and Rob Griffiths as well as Churchstoke duo Steve and Matt Davies, Welshpool’s Steve Sherlock and Connor Jones of Sarn who all earned Welsh caps.

The Welsh side took on the international stars of France, South Africa, Australia, Ireland, England and Catalonia in Malta.

Bedford arrived in Malta as a former Welsh under 18s and BAPTO (British Association of Pool Table Operators) under 18s champion and went into the the under 23s singles event with confidence born of a successful season with the Buck team in the Newtown Pool League.

Bedford contested six matches, four against Maltese players and one each against French and Australia, dropping just nine frames in the process to secure a place in the final against Malta’s Darren Azzopardi.

The home favourite established a 4-2 before Bedford stormed back to win 6-4, clearing the last two frames from 4-4.

Bedford said: “I would like to thank John Bishop at Spennys and Ian Smith for their continued sponsorship and support. I'm still looking for a sponsor and would welcome any additional support.”

Newtown Pool League secretary Owen Durbridge praised the players.

“All the players are members of Newtown Pool League although they entered these international events as individuals.

“The players compete in the Premier Division representing teams at Buck Newtown, Horse and Jockey Churchstoke, Herbert Arms Kerry and New Inn Llanbadarn.

“Wayne Jones, Steve and Matt Davies and Steve Sherlock are long standing members while the league was pleased to see the arrival of Carl Clarke, Rob Griffiths and Cole Bedford over the last three years.

“These players have brought a new level of professionalism to the Newtown Pool League.

“Myself and chairman Mike Williams congratulate both Wayne and Cole for their significant achievements.”