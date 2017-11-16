Marketmen crash as Spamen soar

LLANDRINDOD Wells leapfrogged their visitors in the Spar Mid Wales League One table with a 2-0 win at home to Churchstoke.

The Spamen dominated the contest with Stuart Williams, Kejan Foryszweski, Kieran McCarley and Shane Pritchard all denied by Churchstoke goalkeeper Nick Lewis early on.

The deadlock was finally broken on 30 minutes with Foryszweski drilling home a cross from Ryan Sims.

Churchstoke began the second-half on top but Llandrindod doubled their lead on the hour with Daryl Nicholls’ header parried into the path of Sims to net as the Spamen maintained their climb up the table.

Honours ended even at School Lane as Radnor Valley hit back to claim a point at home to Carno.

Tom Richards headed Carno into the lead early in the second-half but a stirring fightback from the Goats saw Eliot Morris twice go close before linking with Liam Jones to release Joey Price to level.

Knighton Town made the long trip home from Tywyn Bryncrug toasting three points following a 3-2 victory.

Goals from Mark Jones, Adam Worton and Connor Bird clinched the Robins the spoils and cancelled replies from Mark Edmonson and Nick Williams for the hosts.

Josh Atley’s strike proved just enough as Llanfair United battled to a 1-0 win at home to lowly Borth United with the hosts ending with 10 men following the dismissal of Dan Jones.

However Welshpool Town continue to set a hot pace at the top of the table with a 5-2 victory over Aberaeron extending their lead at the summit to five points.

Will Thomas led the way for the Lilywhites with two goals with Ian Probert, Rob Pritchard and Adam Davies completing a comfortable tally for the hosts while Mattie Davies netted twice in response.

Meanwhile Kerry’s home clash with Berriew and Machynlleth’s meeting with Bow Street were cancelled due to waterlogged pitches.