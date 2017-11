Crichton a hat-trick hero for Presteigne

TOM Crichton starred with a hat-trick as Presteigne Reserves booked a third round date with a 4-2 victory over St Harmon in the Emrys Morgan Cup.

Jordan McQueen completed the Saints tally and ensured replies from Josh Rees and Tom Groves consolation for the Swifts.

Revised third round draw (Ties to be played December 2): Llandysul v Talybont or Forden United; Newtown Wanderers v Llanidloes Town Reserves; Waterloo Rovers v Four Crosses; Llanrhaeadr Reserves v Brecon Northcote Reserves or Llanfechain; Penrhyncoch Reserves or Knighton Town Reserves v Newcastle Emlyn; Ffostrasol v Presteigne Reserves; Caersws Reserves or Newcastle v Bont; Lampeter Town v Meifod; Bow St Reserves or Cilgerran Rovers v Penparcau; Crannog v Padarn United; Dewi Stars v Bargod Rangers; St Dogmaels v Tregaron Turfs; Rhayader Town v Guilsfield Reserves; Builth Wells v Llanfair United Reserves or Abermule Reserves; Aberdyfi v Felinfach; Bishops Castle Town v Llangedwyn