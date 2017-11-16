Blues stop the rot with Ruthin point

CAERSWS stopped the rot following a three match losing run and Welsh Cup exit with a welcome point at Ruthin Town.

The Bluebirds survived a fright when Jordan McCarter's 15th minute cross shot was steered onto the post by Garmon Hafal but soon came to dominate.

Craig Harris met Steve Blenkinsop’s cross only to be denied by home goalkeeper Ryan Goldston while Blenkinsop also steered wide a Jake Parr cross.

Blenkinsop continued to impress, linking well with Elliot Jones to release Harris who was once again denied by Goldston.

Caersws should have led at the break with Harris crossing for Luke Sherbon to fire wide from six yards with the goal at his mercy.

The pressure told two minutes into the second-half with Parr’s cross headed home by Blenkinsop as the Bluebirds dominance was finally rewarded.

The home side were galvanised and enjoyed their best spell of the game which culminated in a 63rd minute equaliser with Ilan Hughes heading home following a goalmouth scramble after Callum Hawthorne denied Hafal.

Caersws ended the game on top with Josh Hartrick and Aron Hughes-Jones breathing new life into their attack but Ruthin held out to claim a share of the spoils.

CAERSWS: Hawthorne, Parr, P Jones, E Jones, Ry Davies, G Jones, Rh Davies, L Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Harris. Subs: Hartrick, Hughes-Jones, Whitfield, L Evans, G Evans.