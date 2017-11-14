Super sub Jay Gibbs rescues point for Caernarfon Town at Airbus Broughton

A STUNNING second half fightback from Caernarfon Town earned the Huws Gray Alliance leaders a 3-3 draw at title rivals Airbus Broughton.

New manager Sean Eardley saw his side fall three behind after a disastrous start, but the introduction of defender Gareth Edwards and midfield talisman Jay Gibbs after the break saw a complete turnaround in their fortunes.

The stalemate leaves them two points clear at the summit ahead of their pivotal clash with Holywell Town at The Oval on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Canaries got off to the worst possible start when an Alex Ramsay clearance cannoned off Leo Riley and fell into the net after just for minutes, and they fell further behind on 17 minutes when Steve Tomassen found the corner after Alfons Fosu-Mensah had spurned a good opportunity.

Fosu-Mensah, who is on a full-time contract at the Wingmakers, was proving to be a constant threat and he finally got his name on the scoresheet on 25 minutes after producing a fine individual run before slotting past Ramsay.

After the break saw a complete turnaround in fortunes for the Cofis, who got themselves back into the game when Andy Coughlin spilled a Nathan Craig free-kick into the path of Edwards, who pounced for a rare goal on 63 minutes.

Things got even better for the visitors’ moments later when Danny Brookwell found the net on 65 minutes after outstanding approach play from Darren Thomas and Jamie Breese.

Their resurgence brought a leveller with five minutes remaining, and it arrived when Gibbs unleashed a thunderous free-kick into the bottom corner to ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils after a pulsating clash.

This Saturday’s encounter with Johnny Haseldin’s side will be another closely fought contest, with the Wellmen in fourth position after their goalless draw with Guilsfield.