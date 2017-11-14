Poor start costs Holyhead Hotspur in Denbigh Town defeat

HOLYHEAD Hotspur were made to pay for a poor start as they fell to a 2-0 loss at home to Denbigh Town.

Campbell Harrison’s side now find themselves in eighth position after a lacklustre first half resulted in them suffering their third defeat of the Huws Gray Alliance campaign, and they will look to put things right this Saturday when the Holy Islanders’ welcome Flint Town United to the New Stadium (2.30pm).

The visitors came out the stronger of the two sides in difficult conditions, and they were rewarded on 17 minutes when a neat passage of play resulted in striker Andrew Swarbrick firing past Paul Pritchard.

Things got even worse for the home side soon after when indecision in the Spurs’ defence presented an opportunity to Josh Davies, and the prolific forward made no mistake to notch his tenth league goal of the season.

After the break saw the home side improve their level of performance significantly thanks to a dressing down from Harrison at the interval, but despite creating a series of chances they were unable to find a way past in-form stopper Jonathan Hill-Dunt, who frustrated the dangerous duo of John Littlemore and Mel McGinness on numerous occasions to seal the win for Eddie Maurice-Jones’ side, who now find themselves occupying third spot after a hugely impressive recent run of form.

Next up for the Anglesey side are a Flint outfit who have flattered to deceive this term after holding title aspirations during the summer, but they come into the game on the back of a last-gasp 3-2 home defeat to a resurgent Rhyl.