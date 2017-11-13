Llandudno boss Williams begins reign with Barry Town United loss

LLANDUDNO geared up for their clash with JD Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints of Oswestry Town with a 2-0 defeat at Barry Town United.

Iwan Williams began his time at the helm with a loss that leaves the one-time leaders in seventh spot as they prepare to welcome the full-timers to the Giant Hospitality Stadium on Friday (7.45pm).

Williams, said: “It was not the start I hoped for, but I learnt a great deal about the squad moving forward.

“We have to be better and quicker with the ball but that will come, and I am happy with the effort. I would like to also thank the travelling fans for making the trip and for their support.”

After a cagey opening to proceedings which brought little in the way of goalmouth action, the home side opened the scoring on the half hour mark when Chris Hugh found a way past Dave Roberts at his near post after neat link-up play with Kayne McLaggon.

The hosts were buoyed by their advantage and began to pile significant pressure on the Tudno rearguard, and they relented again on 37 minutes when McLaggon went from provider to scorer after his long-range strike found its way past Roberts.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, but they were unable to find the net despite their improved play when Marc Williams, Toby Jones and Lee Thomas all spurned good opportunities before the interval.

After the break saw McLaggon nearly add a third for United but was left frustrated, while at the other end midfield talisman went within a whisker of getting the away side back into the tie.

The introduction of Sam Ilesamni provided Tudno with a much-needed spark, but it all proved to be for nothing as they failed to find a way past the resolute back-line of the newly promoted side and came away from South Wales with nothing to show for their efforts.