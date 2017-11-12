Rhyl boxer Mark Sweetman's grudge match with Howard Taylor off

RHYL boxer Mark Sweetman’s grudge match with Howard Taylor later this month is off.

The contest was set to be part of Craig Winter’s ‘The Heat is On’ show at the Lyons Robin Hood Camp on Saturday, November 25 in a bout that had generated an enormous amount of interest.

Winter announced that Taylor has withdrawn from the show due to a nose injury suffered in a previous contest that has required surgery, and the promoter has brought in Will Cairns as a replacement after anticipating the pull-out.

Cairns is sure to provide Sweetman with plenty to think about having accumulated an eye-catching 600 contests during his long career, and the hometown slugger will be looking to put on a good performance before moving down in weight in the pursuit of further semi-professional honours.

Another forced to withdraw from injury is Denbigh fighter Nathan Gallagher, who has had a successful operation to remove a disc from his neck that has also forced him to call time on his career.

Twin brother Owen, who is also his business partner with Goldstar Scaffolding, has also been removed from the bill by Winter due to an increase in work commitment leaving little time to train.

Despite the setbacks it promises to be another big night for fight fans from the region, with Peter Salami and Didzis Musulis set to square off for the British Boxing Union’s European super-middleweight title, while Barry Fielding and Peter Williams will lock horns for the Welsh BBU Heavyweight crown.

Glan Conwy fighter Ryan Macmillian has a tilt at the professional ranks in his sights ahead of his BBU Welsh super-middleweight clash with the talented Callum Webber, with Callum Jones and Dean Dodd colliding with the BBU Welsh light-middleweight title at stake.

Also scheduled to appear on the bill are the gifted female duo of Debbie Short and Steph Farley, and another contest that is set to catch the eye is the Matt Pleavin and Ken Guy booking.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the fight can do so via Mr Winter (Facebook) or from any of the fighters scheduled to appear.