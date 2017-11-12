Rhyl and District claim derby bragging rights with Bangor win

RHYL and District continue their recent WRU National League Division Two resurgence with a 20-5 victory at derby rivals Bangor.

The visitors imposed themselves on proceedings from the outset and went ahead when George Cliff finished off a series of impressive phases by powering over. Richie Williams adding the extras.

This lead did not last long as the hosts got themselves back into the game when former Rydal Penrhos and RGC Academy star Nick Dundee intercepted an errant pass and set-up hooker Sam Hughes for an easy score.

A Williams penalty restored the away side’s advantage shortly before the break, and the same player was also on hand to despatch another free-kick after the interval to increase the advantage.

Rhyl has to withstand some heavy pressure throughout the majority of the half, but their rearguard held firm and they sealed a memorable triumph when Tom Jones conjured up some magic to cross the white wash

This was the first time that Rhyl and District had secured back-to-back wins this season, and they will look to transition this into North Wales Cup action on November 25 against Flint.

There was no such luck for the club’s second string, who fell to a heavy 54-0 loss to Denbigh seconds.