Prestatyn Town move into drop zone after Cardiff Met defeat

PRESTATYN Town moved into the relegation places as they fell to a 2-0 home reverse to JD Welsh Premier League high-flyers Cardiff Met.

The Seasiders had nothing to show for their efforts despite dominating for long periods against the new league leaders, and manager Neil Gibson will be hoping his side improve their fortunes in-front of goal during their crucial trip to Carmarthen Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Students began the game on the front foot and they had the ball in the net on five minutes through Will Evans, only for referee Mark Petch to rule out the strike for an infringement during the build-up.

Carl Jones was next to go close on 39 minutes when his long-range effort was only parried by Carl Jones, but no visiting player was on hand to capitalise on the rebound.

They finally got their noses ahead on 41 minutes when Eliot Evans continued his sensation run of form with a flicked effort past Jones.

Things almost got worse for Town before the interval when Adam Roscrow could only hit the post after a sensation run to round the keeper, but after the interval saw the home side begin to impose themselves on proceedings and they almost found a leveller when Noah Edwards blazed over on 47 minutes.

A Jack Lewis header fell narrowly wide soon after, while a dominant spell also saw defender Myles Hart head a good opportunity over the bar.

Lewis forced a good save from Will Fuller to deny the hosts once again on 72 minutes, and they were made to pay for their lack of conviction on 79 when the prolific Evans fired in off the post for his second of the afternoon.

Despite their best efforts, Town were unable to find a route back into the game and suffered their seventh defeat in 13 contests to move into the bottom two places for the first time this season.