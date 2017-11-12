Colwyn Bay school rewards sailing success at awards dinner

SAILING hopefuls at a Colwyn Bay school have received acknowledgement for a fine season at a special event.

Rydal Penrhos’ inaugural Sailing Awards Dinner took place last month, which highlighted the wealth of achievements gained throughout another hugely successful summer for the group.

There was also a special guest at the event in the form of Nick Pochin, who boarded at Rydal School until 1959 before attending Oxford University.

He represented North Wales and Sale at rugby during his time at the school, and upon retirement sailed around the world as part of the Blue Water Rally and wrote a book on his experiences entitled ‘Poles Get Closer’.

A host of individual awards were given throughout the ceremony, with Ellie Knight presented with the Most Improved Novice honour after a fine first season on the water.

Zac Hay was given the Most Improved Prep School Award after showing incredible progress throughout the campaign, while Josh Manning took home the Most Improved Junior title after securing national success.

Jonas Lucas-Nuelle picked up a notable double from the event, scooping the Most Improved Senior sailor in addition to being appointed a Vice-Commodore.

It has been another memorable season for the supremely talented duo of Ewan Luke and Zac Blomeley, and they were given the Ronald Grimes Award for Sailing Achievement and appointed Joint-Commodores in recognition of their efforts.