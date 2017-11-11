Saints bid to be kings of Queens

TNS welcome Scottish Championship side Queen of the South to Park Hall in the quarter-finals of the IRN-BRU Cup on Sunday (2.45).

The Saints go into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Barry Town United last week which represented their first loss in home turf in more than a year.

However manager Scott Ruscoe insisted he would not be making any rash decisions ahead of Sunday.

“The key words to the players will be if you think you’ve done enough in the past few games, then you will be in that starting eleven.

“I won’t be making any rash decisions or comments. It will be the best team available that will play on Sunday, which will be a barometer of how far this team has progressed under Steve Evans and myself.”

Ruscoe backed his side to overcome an experienced Scottish League outfit which will include ex-Everton star James McFadden in their ranks

“They’re a very good side and are right up there in the Championship. We’ve got to be wary of them and fully prepared.

“A lot of their players have had good careers in the Scottish Premiership, Championship and League One so we’re expecting a tough test on Sunday.”

Ruscoe called upon supporters to be patient as the Saints treated the match like a European tie.

“It might be we adopt our European tactics and set up to stifle them in the first-half. We want to stay in the tie for as long as possible. There’s a good chance they're as good as us in every department so we have to give them respect.

“We have the incentive to reach a cup semi-final and there’s no reason why we can’t. This is a big cup and puts you on the map. I want to get to the final.”