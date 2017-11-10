Town target a fifth win in a row

A COMPETITIVE rivalry will continue at Maes Tegid this weekend.

There’s a huge JD Welsh Premier League clash in the offing on Friday night as an in-form Bala Town outfit entertain second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Last season saw a terrific battle between the two rivals to secure the runners-up berth in the table behind champions The New Saints. That battle was won by the men from Deeside, who are once more enjoying a terrific campaign.

However, Bala Town have also picked up of late and a three-point haul on Friday night will see Colin Caton’s side claim their fifth league victory on the bounce.

It also promises to be a special occasion for one of the home favourites, with goalkeeper Ashley Morris all set for his 200th game for Bala.

Kick-off at Maes Tegid will be at 7.45pm.

Turning the attention to the JD Welsh Cup and tough ties will face holders Bala Town and Ruthin Town in the next round.

Bala’s defence of the trophy they memorably won last May will begin with a tricky trip to Aberystwyth Town in the third round.

Chris Williams’ Ruthin Town face a Denbighshire derby as they head to top flight Prestatyn Town. These ties will be played on the weekend of December 2 and 3.