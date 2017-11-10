Powys schools go head to head in regional cup clashes

THE regional round of the Welsh Schools Football Association Cup reaches its climax at the end of the month.

Since the start of the school year the region’s schools have fielded boys teams in under 12, 13, 14, 15 and 18 cups with girls competing in under 13 and 15 competitions.

Builth Wells will take on Llanfair Caereinion in the under 12s boys final and Llanfyllin in the under 14s boys final.

Builth Wells will also contest the under 13s boys final against either Welshpool or Llanidloes who are yet to meet in a semi-final play-off.

Meanwhile Welshpool have sealed an under 15s boys final place and will meet the winners of Llanidloes and John Beddoes play-off match.

Welshpool are also in the boys under 18s final with either Newtown or Llandrindod Wells their opponents.

Elsewhere Newtown and Llanfair Caereinion clash in the under 15s girls final.

Results: Under 12 boys; Group A: Welshpool 8 Llanfyllin 5; Llanfyllin 1 Llanfair Caereinion 4; Llanfair Caereinion 5 Welshpool 2; Group B: John Beddoes 4 Builth Wells 5; Newtown 3 Bro Hyddgen 2; Builth Wells 3 Newtown 2

Under 13s boys, Group A: Welshpool 3 Llanfyllin 0; Llanfair Caereinion 0 Welshpool 8; Llanfyllin 1 Llanfair Caereinion 0; Group B: Newtown 1 Bro Hyddgen 1; Llanidloes 1 Newtown 1; Bro Hyddgen 3 Llanidloes 4; Group C: John Beddoes 0 Builth Wells 1; Builth Wells 4 Llandrindod Wells 1.

Under 14s boys, Group A: Welshpool 2 Llanfyllin 5; Llanfair Caereinion 2 Welshpool 1; Llanfyllin 2 Llanfair Caereinion 2; Group B: Newtown 11 Bro Hyddgen 0; Group C: John Beddoes 1 Builth Wells 6; Builth Wells 11 Llandrindod Wells 1: Play-off: Newtown 1 Builth Wells 6

Under 15s boys, Group A: Welshpool 5 Llanfyllin 3; Llanfyllin 2 Llanfair Caereinion 1; Llanfair Caereinion 0 Welshpool 0; Group B: Builth Wells 0 John Beddoes 3; Group C: Llanidloes 3 Bro Hyddgen 2; Bro Hyddgen 2 Newtown 14; Newtown 2 Llanidloes 4

Under 18s boys: Group A: Welshpool 4 Llanfyllin 0; Llanfair Caereinion 3 Welshpool 5; Group B: Newtown 5 Bro Hyddgen 2; Group C: John Beddoes 1 Llandrindod Wells 4

Under 13s girls, Group A: Welshpool 1 Llanfyllin 5; Llanfyllin 0 Llanfair Caereinion 2; Llanfair Caereinion 2 Welshpool 0; Final: Llanfair Caereinion 8 Newtown 0

Under 15s girls, Group A: Welshpool 1 Llanfyllin 1; Llanfyllin 0 Llanfair Caereinion 0; Llanfair Caereinion 2 Welshpool 1; Group B: Newtown 1 Llanidloes 1; Llanidloes 3 Builth Wells 0; Builth Wells 0 Newtown 7.