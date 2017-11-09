James the hero as Roosters seal glory in Caerphilly

PENRHYNCOCH overcame a goalkeeper crisis to beat South Wales Alliance minnows in the second round of the JD Welsh Cup.

With Lee Jenkins suspended and Aneurin Thomas injured the Roosters deployed Liam Lewis in goal before replacing the striker with Cledan Davies early into the proceedings in the Rhymney Valley.

Jonny Evans broke the deadlock from the penalty spot after Steff Davies was brought down in the area only for the Castlemen to level through Andy Kempton.

Penrhyncoch restored their advantage before half-time with Sion James steering home Antonio Corbisiero’s corner.

Penrhyn settled their nerves after the break with Lewis heading home Matt Mousley’s left wing cross before James completed his brace and the scoring.

The hosts never surrendered and to their credit reduced the arrears with Nick Edwards heading past Davies late on but it was too late to prevent the Roosters marching on to the third round.

PENRHYNCOCH: L Lewis, E Evans, Foligno, S James, C Jones, C Davies, Corbisiero, Murfet (Warren), Mousley, J Evans, S Davies (Blake). Subs: Meredith, Lewis.