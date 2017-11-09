Bulls prevail in seven goal classic at battling Stags

BUILTH Wells remained on course for a second division league and cup double after prevailing 4-3 winners at Brecon Northcote in the first round of the ER Jenkins Cup.
Goals from Jonny Samuel, Josh Price, Jack Hammond and Sean Powell ensured the Bulls their extra-time win while the Stags remained in the hunt with goals from Liam McNally, Jordan Ingram and Rory Myles-Roberts.
Llansantffraid Village prevailed 5-1 winners at home to Talgarth Town with Tom Gale leading the way with a brace.
Bryn Jones, Shane Kriek and Aled Jones strikes completed the Saints tally while Harry Sharman reduced the arrears with a consolation for the Royals.
Birthday boy Dave Anthony was the match winner as Abermule battled to a 1-0 win at home to Dyffryn Banw.
Meanwhile Montgomery Town maintained their revival with goals from Stuart Buckley-Robins and Luke Williams completing a shock 2-0 win at Presteigne.
Elsewhere Newbridge were made to battle all the way before clinching their progress with a 4-2 win at home to Penybont.
Aeron Powell netted twice for Newbridge while Jake Bufton and Lyndon Jones completed their scoring with Penybont staying in the tie with Sion Herman’s double.
