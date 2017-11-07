Iwan Williams signs off at Caernarfon Town with Berriew JD Welsh Cup win

MANAGER Iwan Williams signed off at Caernarfon Town with a thumping 4-1 win over Berriew in the JD Welsh Cup.

The Canaries reached the third round of the competition with minimal fuss after another impressive attacking display, and the manager bid his farewell to the squad in an emotional post-game address.

After Jamie Breese and Darren Thomas missed chances for the home side early on, but the latter finally broke the deadlock after 10 minutes when he fired home from 12 yards after neat approach play from Chris Williams.

Danny Brookwell’s thunderous effort rattled the crossbar on the half hour mark, with the second goal coming on the stroke of half-time when Breese latched on to a Joe Williams delivery to find the corner.

The same pattern of play continued after the interval, and it was Cofi talisman Thomas who was on hand to treblt their advantage when he steered home a Brookwell cross.

Karl Seliaert gave the visitors an unlikely lifeline soon after when he made the most of a slip in Town’s defence and finished superbly past Alex Ramsay, but the Canaries sealed their passage to the next round on 71 minutes through former Holyhead Hotspur skipper Rhys Roberts, and they saw out the remainder of the tie in comfortable fashion to book a home clash with Barry Town United in the next round.