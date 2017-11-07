Departing Caernarfon Town boss Williams thanks club after taking over at Llandudno

DEPARTING Caernarfon Town boss Iwan Williams has thanked the club after taking over at Llandudno.

The well-respected boss makes the move to the JD Welsh Premier League outfit, and he made the shock announcement to the squad following their Welsh Cup victory over Berriew on Saturday.

“For the last two and a half years I’ve devoted a number of hours to this fantastic football club and built something I’m immensely proud of. However, for someone as driven and ambitious as myself, the opportunity to join an established Welsh Premier League Club in Llandudno, who I have deep connections with and who have ambitions of challenging for European qualification, was something I just couldn’t turn down.

I’ve probably had some of the fondest moments in my life at Caernarfon and made many lifelong friends along the way. Although it’s been a successful stint, we have experienced many ups and downs together which have made me grow as a person and especially as a manager.

“Special mention to the fans. I know you had doubts about me when I was first announced as the club’s manager, and rightly so. But I’m hoping I managed to turn all that doubt into positive thoughts and good memories, and that you’ve enjoyed the journey as much as I have.

“From my first game away at Holywell to the semi-final of the Welsh Cup to today’s win against Berriew, thank you very much for all your support and I apologise if you feel I’m letting you down.

“I do believe though that I’m leaving the club in the best possible way, which is top of the Huws Gray Alliance and having progressed in the Welsh Cup. The Cofi Army will always hold a special place in my heart. ”