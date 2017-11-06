Llandudno right to put their trust in talented young boss Iwan Williams

IN a bold move, Llandudno have made Caernarfon Town manager Iwan Williams their new boss.

The talented young boss has done a wonderful job with the Cofis and leaves the club in a far better situation than when he arrived, but as he stated this was just too big an opportunity to turn down.

Had it been another club then Williams may have remained at The Oval, but Tudno are a club very close to his heart and after captaining the side during his playing career, plus how well he already knows the majority of the squad then it made it a very attractive proposition.

Club officials are also to be applauded for this move. When it might have been easier to go for a more experienced man at the helm following the shock departure of Alan Morgan, they have instead presented an opportunity to a manager with undoubted potential and trusting him with a very talented squad of players.

There is no doubt that Williams gets the very best out of the players he works with, which you could see by the team spirit he generated at The Oval and how highly regarded he was by players and the Cofi fathful.

His work with the likes of Jay Gibbs have benefitted the playmaker considerably, and he will be sorely missed at the Canaries who have JD Welsh Premier League ambitions of their own this term.

The first task facing Williams will be to address the recent slump in form that have seen them slip from the summit to seventh spot, which resulted in Morgan and assistant Craig Hogg leaving the club after guiding them to Europe in their first top flight season.

There is no doubt that this is a squad littered with talent, and maybe some new ideas will provide them with a new lease of life after finding things difficult of late.

Williams is sure to provide this, and if he can make the transition from the Huws Gray Alliance to the WPL then the future is very exciting indeed at the Giant Hospitality Stadium.

Of course there is a chance that it could all go wrong, but the new appointment has been around the game long enough to know that while it won’t be easy, persistence and belief in his abilities will ensure success.

The club believes in Williams, and hopefully the players will too.