Colwyn Bay school to host 2019 ISGA Home Internationals

A COLWYN Bay school has been chosen to host the 2019 ISGA Home Internationals tournament.

The school will welcome teams from across the country for the high-profile competition, which will be taking place at various venues throughout North Wales for the first time in its history.

Golf Academy co-ordinator Ian Richardson stated that plans are now being made for the showcase, which he hopes will be played at two separate championship course in the form of Conwy and Prestatyn Golf Clubs.

North Wales Golf Club in Llandudno is also expected to be involved in the tournament, thanks to its ongoing partnership with the school and its Academy, which has seen a number of regional and national successes since its inception.

Mr Richardson, said: “Our Golf Academy has grown in strength and quality over the last few years. We aspire to be the leading independent school in Wales offering specialist golf along tuition along with strength and conditioning coaching.

“Rydal Penrhos has been recognised by the ISGA (Independent School Golf Association) and once again we will represent Wales in the Home International tournament in 2018.

“The competition alternates between each home nation and in 2019 Wales (Rydal Penrhos) will host the competition on local soil.

“We are looking forward to introducing the other schools to some of the local championship courses on our doorstep. In particular courses like Conwy, Prestatyn and North Wales Golf Clubs.”