Colwyn Bay pupil helps Lancashire U18 rugby side to Cumbria success

A GIFTED rugby star at a Colwyn Bay school guided a regional side to a notable weekend success.

Kieron McNamara, an Upper Sixth Form pupil at Rydal Penrhos, was part of the Lancashire U18 side that managed to secure an impressive victory over Cumbria, which was the first in a series of upcoming fixtures for the group.

The 17-year-old secured his place in the line-up after impressing coaches during his time with the extended training squad, and McNamara turned in another fantastic effort in the convincing 41-10 triumph.

The pupil will be hoping his contribution will put him in contention for further games in the coming weeks against Cheshire and the highly anticipated roses rivalry encounter against Yorkshire.

McNamara, who joined the school last year, has represented Broughton Park and starred for Rydal Penrhos in their Cheshire Plate victory and on their successful tour of Portugal.

He has also been taking part in sessions with the Irish Exiles programme while also aiding younger hopefuls at the school during Saturday training sessions

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This was a hugely encouraging display from the Lancashire side and it bodes very well in terms of what they can achieve as a group in the future.

“We were delighted with Kieron’s efforts as part of the regional squad, and hopefully this experience will serve as a great inspiration for him as he looks to progress his career under the guidance of our dedicated staff.”