Second half strike leads to narrowest of losses for ladies

ON the back of their superb win over Newtown, Ruthin travelled to Colwyn Bay with a very strong team for their latest North Wales Women’s Hockey League Division One match.

Having three substitutes meant the visitors’ energy levels were high, on and off the pitch.

The game started strongly from a Ruthin perspective, with an excellent game plan set up by coach Richard Hackett.

The well-rehearsed skills in training showed in Ruthin’s performance, with the players making good use of corners when they attacked.

Quick stick movements with invasive passing picked up the game’s pace and reflected on Ruthin’s excellent team work.

The quick pace of the game was too much for Fflur Iorwerth, as she suffered a devastating hamstring injury.

Captain courageous Eleri Jones stepped up into the middle to provide strong support to move the ball forward.

Although Ruthin were prominent in attack, they were unable to convert their early chances.

Colwyn Bay reacted to this early barrage and they enjoyed a number of attacking phases, but a very strong, stubborn and well-organised Ruthin defence was able to keep them out as the first half ended goalless.

Colwyn Bay made a strong start to the second half and they eventually broke the deadlock from penalty corner.

Ruthin goalkeeper Gwyneth Day managed to make a number of good stops during the half, including one strike that hit her above the knee.

While Ruthin brilliantly defended a multitude of short corners from the hosts, one set piece resulted in a straight strike finding the target after an overcrowded D left Day unsighted.

Despite falling behind, the visitors fought on with true Ruthin passion.

Sisters Catrin and Eluned Roberts showing off their family talents, along with mum Diane Roberts, who was umpiring.

A skilful run from Llinos Jones saw her dribble around Colwyn Bay’s defence, but the ball was intercepted by the keeper.

Eurgain Roberts had a terrific game for Ruthin, making the most of 50/50 challenges to gain territory.

Ruthin courageously battled on until the final whistle, but they were unable to score an equaliser.

Although the final score was 1-0, Ruthin can take a lot of positives from the game and coach Richard Hackett sees the squad developing and progressing well.

Young Llio Thomas and Eurgain Roberts were the stand-out players for Ruthin.

A big thank-you goes to Diane Roberts for umpiring and coach Richard for the tactics.

Ruthin host undefeated Ardudwy in the North Wales League Cup on Saturday.

Supporters are invited down to Ruthin Leisure Centre’s artificial pitch for the 10am push back.