Paul Rutherford hails form of Wrexham AFC striker Chris Holroyd

Paul Rutherford has been delighted to see Chris Holroyd’s return to form in the past month with goals having proved hard to come by for Wrexham this season.

It’s scarcely believable that a side sitting third in the National League table, just three points off top spot, could be the league’s joint-lowest scorers but that is exactly the honour held by Dean Keates’ side, who have netted just 16 times in 18 matches, the same number as their rivals Chester.

The Reds have the meanest defence in the division – shipping just 12 times so far – which has led to their rise up the table with a series of 1-0 victories, but the return to form of striker Holroyd has coincided with Wrexham’s best run of scoring all season.

Holroyd netted a 78th minute winner to defeat Eastleigh 2-1 at the start of October before his brace helped secure a 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient last weekend, and is now the club’s top scorer with four goals.

Winger Rutherford, who provided both assists for Holroyd’s two goals against the O’s at The Racecourse, believes the centre forward is pivotal to Wrexham’s chances of ending their decade-long Football League exile.

Rutherford hailed 31-year-old’s predatory instincts, having previously played with him at Barrow in the 2012/13 season, and said: “Chris’s finishing is second to none, his movement and his finishing in fact.

“I think he’s a very good player and he’s maybe been a little unfortunate in his career that he hasn’t managed to play at a higher level for a more sustained period.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Chris, I think he’s a very good player.”