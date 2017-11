THERE has been an obvious improvement to Bala Town Ladies’ performances over recent weeks.

While they are still searching for their first competitive win, the Lakesiders are now scoring regularly in matches.

Last weekend, Bala lost out 6-1 during their trip to Kinmel Bay and this followed a competitive 4-1 home loss versus Pwllheli seven days earlier.

Ceri Redman was on the scoresheet for Bala.