Welshpool suffer heavy defeat as Bangor run riot

WELSHPOOL suffered their heaviest defeat of the season with a 74-0 thrashing at Bangor in North Wales League Two.

Gruff Tudur starred for the hosts, running home four tries in an emphatic victory while Cameron Owen crossed twice in a 12 try thrashing

Further tries from Andrew Curby, Karl Roberts, George Redwood, Anthony Kirkham, Gethin Jones and Nick Dundee completed the try count with Dundee adding seven conversions.

The rest of the North Wales league programme was postponed due to national cup committments.