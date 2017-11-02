Welshpool High School honours sports stars

WELSHPOOL High School celebrated its sporting achievements with an awards evening held at the end of last month.

As well as honour the stars of the past year the school invited special guests who had contributed to the school’s remarkable history of sporting success.

British international athletes Andrew Davies and Adele Nicoll both returned to the former school along with Shrewsbury Town footballers George Hughes and Callum Roberts.

The school also looked back to the 1996 Welsh under 16s football cup winning side managed by Andy Morris and coached by Bernie Jones and the 2006 national under 18s hockey champions managed by Ceri Broughall.

Head teacher Jamie Loxam said: “Sport is at the heart of Welshpool High School. You only have to walk through the front doors of the school to see the Wall of Fame.

“As a school Welshpool are proud of their sporting success, and are fortunate to have Welsh and British internationals in various sports, including athletics, swimming, hockey, judo and many more.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Adele Nicoll and Andrew Davies back to the school as guest speakers. Both delivered motivational speeches to parents and pupils and hopefully encouraged our next generation of British athletes. T

“The school also welcomed back past pupil Callum Roberts, who kindly donated a Shrewsbury Town Football Club shirt to the school.”

Gareth Oldham presented the school with the Gareth Oldham Cup for the third year running, awarded to the school with the most points in the cross country, indoor and outdoor athletics championships throughout the academic year.

The Invertek trophy for Team of the Year was presented to the U13 Girls football team, who were quarter finalists in the Welsh Schools Cup.

Sporting excellence was also recognised with bowler Holly Bailey, athleres Megan Davies and Kate Pugh, judoka George Hudson, Josh Whitehouse, Ffion Lovatt and Seren Lovatt, karateka Katie Roberts, swimmers Morgan Jones and Reilly Shanahan and footballers Paris Scofield and Max Williams representing Wales.

The Ceri Broughall Cup for Girls was presented to Megan Davies and the Andy Morris Cup for Boys was presented to Morgan Jones.

“Both students thoroughly deserved the award, not just for outstanding performance, but their fantastic attitude towards everything that they do and being great role models for other pupils in the school to aspire to.

“A big thank you to Invertek Drives for their kind sponsorship and without this contribution we would not have been able to run the event and celebrate sporting achievement.”