Roosters hold out for battling point

PENRHYNCOCH were twice pegged back as Ruthin Town claimed a point at Cae Baker.

Steffan Davies fired Penrhyn ahead after 16 minutes and the Roosters almost doubled their lead soon after with Jon Foligno heading onto the bar.

However Ruthin weathered the storm and levelled on 27 minutes with Llyr Morris converting a penalty after being brought down in the area by Rob Murfet.

Ruthin dictated the remainder of the half but Penrhyncoch regained their lead after the break with Murfet atoning for his first-half blunder by firing his side ahead on the hour.

Once again the visitors were galvanised with Morris forcing Lee Jenkins to turn his shot onto the bar before Jordan MacCarter fired wide.

The pressure told on 70 minutes with Will Owen scrambling Ruthin level from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

The Roosters endured a tense finale when goalkeeper Jenkins earned his marching orders for bringing down Morris on the edge of the area with manager Gari Lewis also sent to the stands for his protests.

Despite the set-back the Roosters held out for a point with Cledan Davies donning the No1 jersey for the remainder of the game.

PENRHYNCOCH: L Jenkins, E Evans, Foligno, C Jones, Mousley, C Davies, Murfet, O James, L Lewis (Meredith), S Davies (Blake), J Evans (Corbisiero).