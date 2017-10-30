Lennon stars as Nant Conwy secure SWALEC Plate triumph at Aberavon Quins

NANT Conwy pulled off a huge result to advance in the SWALEC Plate after an impressive 29-20 win at Aberavon Quins.

The visitors got off to the best possible start when Arthur Lennon fired over a penalty after just 43 seconds of play, only for Quins to hit back with an unconverted try and a free-kick of their own within the opening quarter of the tie.

Lennon reduced the arrears with another well-struck penalty on 17 minutes, and the in-form back slotted over another three points courtesy of a drop goal to give Nant a slender advantage on 26.

Things got even better for the away side on the stroke of half-time when Ifan Hughes crossed the white wash following a prolonged period of pressure on the Quins line, with Lennon adding the extras in stylish fashion.

After the break saw the flawless Lennon extend their advantage with yet another penalty on 47 minutes, but the hosts regrouped and got themselves back into the contest through a converted score on 51.

This provoked a typically strong response from the Division One North title hopefuls, and it was Hughes who was the beneficiary of another sweeping attack to touch down for his second of the afternoon just before the hour mark. Lennon added the conversion.

Another try from the home side gave Nant plenty to think about in the closing stages, but Lennon confirmed the victory with a decisive penalty on 80 minutes to seal the triumph.