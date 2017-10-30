Gwynedd League: Holyhead Town close gap at top after Llanllyfni romp

HOLYHEAD Town close the gap at the Carterfi Cymunedol Gwynedd League summit after a resounding 7-0 romp over Llanllyfni.

The Harbourmen began the contest on the front foot and they went ahead on ten minutes through the prolific Asa Thomas, before a quick-fire brace from Ryan Lees on 32 and 37 gave them a three-goal cushion at the break.

Things took a similar form throughout a dominant second period for the hosts, with the ruthless Thomas adding two more to his collection to claim his second hat-trick in as many weeks.

Tom Hadley also helped himself to a pair of efforts to complete the rout, and they are now just one point behind Bro Goronwy with a game in hand.

Menai Bridge Tigers had to settle for a share of the spoils as they were pegged back by Gwalchmai in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Tom Parry and Andy Wannop put them in the ascendancy, but the visitors rescued a point thanks to strikes on 67 and 87 minutes from Gerain Jones and Gerallt Jones.

In the NWCFA Junior Challenge Cup, two goals apiece from Sion Williams and Ian Pleming ensured Gwalchmai advance to the second round after a 6-2 home triumph over Y Glannau, while Llanystumdwy secured a notable penalty shootout success at unbeaten Kinmel Bay after the contest finished 3-3 after extra time.

Also through to the next stage are Talysarn Celts, who had efforts from Glyn Thomas Hughes (2), Alun Fon Williams and Ethan Carter to thank for a 4-1 success at Pentraeth Reserves.