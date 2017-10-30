Blistering second half display gives Holyhead Hotspur win at Caersws

A BLISTERING second half display got Holyhead Hotspur’s Huws Gray Alliance title charge back on track as they secured a 3-0 win at Caersws.

The Holy Islanders got back to winning ways against the struggling Bluebirds in what was a polished performance throughout, and they are next in action on Friday, November 10 when Campbell Harrison’s side welcome Denbigh Town to the New Stadium (7.45pm).

Despite dominating for long periods of the first half, the visitors were unable to convert any of the chances that came their way, while striker John Littlemore was fortunate to escape a red card following a handling offence after previously being booked.

They took full advantage of this after the interval when the returning Dewi Thomas opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 50 minutes, and things got even better soon after when Ryan Taylor produced a neat finish to double their tally on 54.

The points were sealed on 59 minutes when Littlemore found the net for his fifth league goal of the campaign during a hugely prolific spell from the away side.

Harrison’s men were able to see out the remainder of the contest in comfortable fashion to seal a valuable three points, which keeps them in-touch with the contenders at the summit.

They are currently nine points behind pacesetters Caernarfon Town with two games in hand, while the stout goalkeeping of Paul Pritchard has been the catalyst behind the Anglesey side boasting the best defensive record in the second tier.