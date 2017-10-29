Rhyl sign experienced defenders Ben Collins and Jason Jeffries

RHYL interim manager Mark Connolly strengthened his squad ahead of their weekend win over Airbus Broughton with the signings of Ben Collins and Jason Jeffries.

Collins, who plays at left back, has put pen to paper joining the Lilywhites from Brickfield Rangers, and previously had spells at Upton AA, Ruthin Town, Caernarfon Town and Buckley Town and Connah’s Quay Nomads.

The much-travelled defender moved to the JD Welsh Premier League when he joined Bala Town in January 2012 and made 43 starts during his spell at the club.

Jeffries joins the Lilies from Northern Premier League First Division North side Skelmersdale United and can play central defence and full back.

He made 12 appearances for Skem this season in addition to 23 last term in the Northern Premier League Premier Division after he joined the club in November 2016.

The versatile player started off his career at Oldham before a three-year spell at Accrington Stanley and six months with Motherwell.

Connolly said: “I am delighted to have signed Ben and Jay, my staff and I have been working hard to recruit the right players and with Ben and Jay coming in, we are not far off where we should be.

“Ben is an experienced and physical full back qualities which we are looking for and he is full of energy and will bring good competition to the squad for that full back position.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on Jay for the last couple of weeks and have been impressed with him in training and Tuesday night’s game versus Morecambe. He is ideal for the way we are trying to play. Both players know what I want from them to help us move forward and push us on for the rest of the season.”