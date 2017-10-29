RGC pair Grey and Hughes praise side after Llandovery triumph

RGC forward Tim Grey has urged his teammates to build on their Llandovery triumph when they travel to Llanelli next Saturday (2.30pm).

The new Principality Premiership West leaders will look to extend their unbeaten run against the fourth placed side, who are just five points behind them in standings ahead of what is expected to be another hard-fought battle between two sides that are harbouring title ambitions.

Grey said: “To beat the team at the top of the table is great for our confidence and we can look to push on against Llanelli next week.

“I thought we were disciplined in defence and clinical in attack, along with a strong set piece.”

Try scorer Tom Hughes, who one of the most influential figures throughout the dominant home display, added: “We knew they would play wide, so if we stuck to our game and had that line speed then we knew we would test them.

“We play a lot of touch rugby and offloads in training so that ability to turn defence into attack with turn over ball is important to us.

“Dion Jones made a few breaks today, and I managed to get on his shoulder and pick up that try.”