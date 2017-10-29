Prestatyn Town talisman Michael Parker makes 200th JD Welsh Premier League appearance

PRESTATYN Town talisman Michael Parker has received recognition after reaching a special milestone.

The midfielder made his 200th JD Welsh Premier League appearance against Aberystwyth Town on Saturday, and managed to get himself on the scoresheet despite the Seasiders falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Club chairman Chris Tipping presented the player with a special award to mark the achievement after the game prior to a special Halloween party held at the Motion Finance Stadium.

Parker has been with the club since he was a teenager and was part of the Town side that won the Welsh Cup in 2013 for the first time in their history.

He resisted overtures to remain in the top flight following their relegation, and played a huge part in their fantastic campaign last term which saw them crowned champions of the Huws Gray Alliance in convincing fashion.

The much-loved star, who has become a legendary figure with the Town faithful, also played a huge role during the club’s financial troubles with the HMRC last season in his role as captain due to a long-term injury to Dave Hayes, ensuring continuity and focus on the field remained despite the uncertainty off-the-pitch.

His experience has also been a huge asset in their return to the WPL, and his form has been one of the key contributing factors to their encouraging start.