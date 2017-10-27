Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates wants a positive response against Leyton Orient

DEAN KEATES wants his players to prove the horror show against AFC Fylde was just a blip.

Wrexham produced an awful performance and lost 2-0 at Mill Farm, with Keates apologising to fans for what he described as the worst display of the season.

Leyton Orient are the visitors tomorrow and Keates wants to see Wrexham perform how he knows they can.

“It is a big game,” said Keates. “It has not been going great for Leyton Orient of late but we are at home and it has to be about us.

“The fans have bought into everything that we have done so far and we have to make sure Tuesday was just a blip.

“It wasn’t good enough, the players will say that and hold their hands up, they are an honest bunch.

“What we are about is totally what didn’t show up. We do the basics and we do the basics well but we didn’t perform and do the basics.

“Did I see it coming? No. Did anybody see it coming? I don’t think so.

“We will learn from it massively, I will look at it and do our best to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

More than 600 fans made the trip to Fylde to see Wrexham’s 11 game unbeaten run in the league come to a sorry end.

Keates hailed the fantastic support and wants Wrexham to make amends against Leyton Orient, who are without a win in nine league games.

“We had a good chat after the game, got a few things off our chest,” added Keates. “Eleven games unbeaten and the fans have bought into it.

“Great backing following us in massive numbers and supporting us no matter what in abysmal conditions.

“We let them down and there needs to be a reaction tomorrow.

“You fall off your bike and you get back on it so to say.”

Midfielder Sam Wedgbury misses out tomorrow through suspension.