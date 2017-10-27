Davies crowned Newtown Darts king with finals night triumph

CRAIG Davies has been crowned 2017 Newtown Premier League of Darts champion.

The player, popularly known as Nugget, was crowned league champion after overcoming Garry Jones in the semi-final before overcoming Kacey Jones in the final.

Jones beat Chris Hurds and Gareth Ashley to claim his place in the final for the first time but was unable to prevent Davies being crowned the ninth premier league champion at Newtown’s Monty Club.

The finals night was hailed a great success and raised £750 for Macmillan Cancer Research.